One dead and four wounded after motorcycle gangs clash on ‘bike night’ in Lake Ozark

Two recent shootings in the resort town of Lake Ozark, Missouri, have some on social media concerned about what they see as the changing character of the commercial strip adjacent to Bagnell Dam (shown here). jtoyoshiba@kcstar.com

A shooting Thursday night on the strip at Lake Ozark that left one man dead and four injured involved a confrontation between rival motorcycle gangs, a city of Lake Ozark spokesman told The Star.

The victims had not been identified as of noon Friday. Earlier news media reports had said the shooting was “gang related,” according to police reports, but did not describe what type of gangs were involved.

“We can’t speak yet as to which clubs were involved,” spokesman Dan Field said in an email. “That’s part of the ongoing investigation.”

The shooting occurred around 7:45 p.m. near Casablanca, a bar and restaurant on the on the Bagnell Dam strip, a haven for tourists at Lake of the Ozarks.

Thursday was “bike night” at the lake, according to a message Casablanca posted on its Facebook page Friday morning.

Calling the shooting “an unfortunate event,” the posting characterized the shooting as “an isolated incident” and that the establishment’s staff was safe. Casablanca also sought to counter fears expressed on social media that the strip was becoming increasingly dangerous and not family friendly due to the number of bars in the area.

“We believe strongly in the Bagnell Dam Strip and appreciate our fellow business owners who have worked very hard to revitalize the strip area for friends, family and visitors,’’ the post said.

Casablanca said it intended to reopen for business for the Friday lunch crowd.

Another fatal shooting occurred in the resort community on Memorial Day weekend at Lazy Gators, which is seven miles west of the strip. Kansas City-based rapper Vonza Watson was shot in the chest during an altercation that Saturday night.

No one has been charged with his killing, but the Camden County Sheriff’s Office said Friday that the investigation is continuing and a news release may be issued next week.