Missouri man sentenced to 25 years in 10-year-old boy’s abuse, strangling death

An Andrews County man accused of killing a 10-year-old boy has been sentenced to 25 years in prison in the boy’s death.

Donald Tipton, 38, was sentenced Monday after pleading guilty to second-degree murder in the child’s death.

The boy died after Tipton struck and strangled him in November 2020, according to a probable cause statement.

In exchange for his plea, 13 counts of abuse were dismissed, The St. Joseph News-Press reported. Those charges alleged that Tipton at various times punched the victim and put a gun barrel in the child’s mouth.

Tipton must serve 85% of his sentence before he is eligible for parole.