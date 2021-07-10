One person shot near East 11th Street, Belmont Avenue in Kansas City on Saturday

One person was shot near Belmont Avenue and East 11th Street in Kansas City on Saturday afternoon.

Kansas City police dispatch confirmed the shooting happened around 4:45 p.m.

The victim had a life-threatening injury at first but has since been upgraded to stable condition.

No other information was immediately available.

Gun violence is the subject of a statewide journalism project The Star is undertaking in Missouri this year in partnership with the national service program Report for America and sponsored in part by Missouri Foundation for Health. As part of this project, The Star will seek the community’s help.

