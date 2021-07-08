Kansas City man sentenced in home invasion where teen was grabbed off street at gunpoint

A 31-year-old Kansas City man was sentenced Wednesday to 13 years in prison for his role in home invasion where an occupant suffered a gunshot wound, according to Platte County Prosecutor Eric Zahnd.

William R. McHudson had pleaded guilty in May in Platte County Circuit Court to second-degree assault, second-degree robbery and armed criminal action for the incident that occurred on Feb. 17, 2017.

McHudson agreed to testify against co-defendants, Re’Quon Dillard, 24, and James Osler, 25. The three men were accused of grabbing a teenager off the street at gunpoint. They then forced the victim into his residence, Zahnd said in a press release.

While inside the residence, the men held several people at gunpoint. When the teenager’s grandfather tried to intervene, he was shot in the chest and arm, Zahnd said.

The intruders stole a woman’s purse and fled the residence. The shooting victim was later treated at North Kansas City hospital.

During a criminal trial in 2019 against Dillard, the victims testified that Dillard was armed with a handgun when the men forced their way into the home and demanded money.

The evidence at Dillard’s trial was unclear as to which of the three defendants actually fired the shots.

Jurors convicted Dillard of first-degree assault, first-degree robbery, and armed criminal action. Dillard was sentenced to 21 years in prison, Zahnd said.

Osler later pleaded guilty to first-degree assault, first-degree robbery, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Under a plea agreement, Zahnd said his office agreed to ask that McHudson be sentenced to no more than 15 years in prison.

“This defendant agreed to testify against his co-defendants, but he still needed to pay a heavy price for his involvement in these crimes,” Zahnd said. “A man was shot and nearly died as a result of the defendant’s and others’ criminal actions, and it’s only right that they will all serve lengthy prison terms.”