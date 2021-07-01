Missouri man accused of falsely saying he killed his 3-year-old faces assault charge

File

Authorities have arrested a Columbia man who is accused of falsely claiming he had killed his 3-year-old child and disposed of the body in the woods.

According to a probable cause statement, 29-year-old Raul Bravo made the claim so he could injure any officers who rushed to his home in the apparent hope they would kill him, the Columbia Daily Tribune reports. Bravo told the detectives he wanted officers to “put him down,” the probable cause statement said.

He is charged with first-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon.

The child was found safe at a different location with a family member, police said.

Police said he was holding two pairs of scissors with the handles wrapped in towels Monday when officers convinced him to exit his home. Officers told him multiple times to drop the scissors. When he did not and charged toward officers, they twice used a Taser to subdue him, the police reported.

No attorney is listed for him in online court records.