Crime

Woman critically injured in Friday evening shooting, according to Kansas City police 

A woman was severely wounded during an early Friday evening shooting in Kansas City’s Northeast Industrial District, according to police.

Just before 5:30 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of North Rochester and Prospect avenues in response to a shooting call, Sgt. Jake Becchina, a spokesman for Kansas City police, said in an email. Arriving officers found a woman there outside near the street with a gunshot wound.

She told police there she had been shot by a person in the area. Detailed suspect information was not immediately known, Becchina said.

The Kansas City Police Department is investigating the shooting.

Related stories from Kansas City Star
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service