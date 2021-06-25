Woman critically injured in Friday evening shooting, according to Kansas City police 

A woman was severely wounded during an early Friday evening shooting in Kansas City’s Northeast Industrial District, according to police.

Just before 5:30 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of North Rochester and Prospect avenues in response to a shooting call, Sgt. Jake Becchina, a spokesman for Kansas City police, said in an email. Arriving officers found a woman there outside near the street with a gunshot wound.

She told police there she had been shot by a person in the area. Detailed suspect information was not immediately known, Becchina said.

The Kansas City Police Department is investigating the shooting.