Man charged in death of Kansas City woman shot through the head, dropped at hospital

Jackson County prosecutors on Friday charged a 37-year-old man in the shooting death of a woman whose body was dropped off at a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Ryan A. Gillispie of Independence faces second-degree murder and armed criminal action charges in the killing of Ales L. Carr, 30, of Kansas City. Prosecutors allege after shooting Carr, Gillispie wrapped the woman’s head in a Kansas City Chiefs towel.

Police said the shooting took place at a residence in the 3200 block of S. Englewood Terrace in Independence. Officers responded to Centerpoint Medical Center at about 12:30 a.m. Monday after a woman with a gunshot wound to the head was dropped off near the ambulance entrance.

According to court records, investigators obtained video surveillance from a residence on North Agnes Avenue that allegedly showed Gillispie with a Kansas City Chiefs towel wrapped around his neck.

Prosecutors allege the same towel was found with Carr when she was dropped off at Centerpoint Medical Center. They also allege that Carr was shot in the back of the head and the bullet passed through her mouth, knocking out several teeth.

Surveillance video from the hospital showed a white Ford Econoline van pull up to the ambulance patient drop off area. A man was then seen carrying a woman toward the doors of the hospital. The woman was placed on the ground and the man drove away in the van, according to court documents.

Hospital workers found the woman, who was later identified as Carr and rendered first aid, but she was soon pronounced dead.

Carr was initially found to have a Kansas City Chiefs towel wrapped around her head that was held in place by a piece of electrical wire.

Authorities later located a van that matched the description of the vehicle captured earlier on surveillance video from the hospital. Detectives noticed blood on the driver’s door and the side passenger doors.

Witnesses told investigators that Carr was with Gillispie on the day of the shooting, according to court records.