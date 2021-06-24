Police investigate after 2 people were shot overnight near gas station in Kansas City

An overnight shooting near a gas station at the intersection of 35th Street and Prospect Avenue in Kansas City left two people injured Thursday, according to Kansas City police.

Officers were in the area of 35th and Prospect when they heard multiple shots and headed to the intersection to investigate, Sgt. Jake Becchina, a spokesman with the department said in an email.

When they arrived at the scene, they found a victim who said he had been shot by someone firing from an unknown vehicle.

Police found the second victim among a large crowd south of the gas station. Many officers were summoned to secure the crime scene.

Both gunshot victims were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Becchina said.

KCPD has not released details about the shooter.