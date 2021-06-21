Kansas prisoner accused of downloading child porn on prison computer takes plea deal

The Lansing Correctional Facility is seen in this photo taken Saturday, May 23, 2020 in Lansing, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) AP

A Kansas prisoner has taken a plea deal after being charged with downloading child pornography on a prison computer.

Grant Nixon, 33, of Lansing, pleaded no contest to one count of sexual exploitation of a child, which is a felony, Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson said Monday.

In February 2016, while in prison at the Lansing Correctional Facility, Nixon accessed the internet and downloaded several images of child pornography, Thompson said. Nixon was working an inmate job at the time, which gave him access to a computer.

“Inmates are in prison for rehabilitation and deter their illegal behavior,” Thompson said in a statement. “Obviously, this was not happening here. We are grateful that this problem was discovered and Lansing Correctional Facility has taken measures to assure it doesn’t happen again.”

The Kansas Department of Corrections did not immediately provide a comment.

Nixon’s sentencing is scheduled for July 23. Until then, he remains incarcerated in prison.