Shooting in Prairie Village damages vehicle; police searching for suspect’s minivan

Police in Prairie Village are investigating a shooting Sunday evening that damaged a vehicle.

Officers responded about 6:10 p.m. to the area of West 69th Street and Roe Avenue after receiving calls about a shooting, according to the Prairie Village Police Department.

Detectives determined multiple shots were fired from inside a gold Chrysler minivan at the victim’s vehicle before it fled the area, police said. One bullet struck the victim’s vehicle. No one was wounded in the shooting.

The suspect vehicle was missing a hubcap on the tire of the read passenger side. Police also said the Chrysler was described as having a temporary tag from Missouri.

Police asked anyone with information to call the department at 913-642-6868 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.