Former Kansas City Chiefs QB arrested Sunday in Johnson County on DUI allegations

Kansas City Chiefs’ Tyler Palko before an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the New York Jets, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2011, in East Rutherford, N.J. AP

A former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback was arrested overnight by the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office.

Tyler R. Palko, 37, of Overland Park, was booked into the Johnson County Jail at about 12:15 a.m. Sunday on accusations of driving under the influence, according to the sheriff’s office.

Palko was released at about 5:05 a.m. after posting $1,300 cash bond.

His first court appearance is set for Monday. As of Sunday morning, Palko had not been formally charged; he does not yet have an attorney listed in court filings.

Palko played for the Chiefs in the 2010 and 2011 regular seasons.