Teens wanted in Omaha double murder arrested in Kansas City by federal authorities

Police car lights in night time, crime scene, night patrolling the city. Abstract blurry image. Photo by Getty Images This is a stock image downloaded from Getty Images. It is a Royalty Free image. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Two teenagers who apparently fled to the Kansas City area as they were wanted in connection with a double murder in Omaha, Nebraska were arrested by federal authorities on Tuesday

The teenagers were arrested in a Riverside apartment complex by federal authorities with help from Riverside police and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. They were taken into police custody without incident and are to be extradited back to Nebraska, the U.S. Marshals Office said Wednesday.

One is charged with first-degree murder and the other as an accessory to a felony.

The teenagers were wanted in connection with killings of Jia’Quan Williams, 17, and Ja’Vondre’ McIntosh, 17, both of Omaha, on June 3, The Omaha World-Herald reported. Both were fatally shot.