Pedestrian critically injured after hit-and-run crash, Kansas City police say

A pedestrian was critically injured during a hit-and-run accident Friday evening in Kansas City, police said.

A pedestrian was critically injured Friday evening after she was struck by a sedan that fled the area, Kansas City police said.

The crash happened around 6:10 p.m. near the intersection of U.S. Highway 40 and Donnelly Avenue, Capt. Leslie Foreman, a department spokeswoman, said in a statement on Friday night.

Investigators believe the pedestrian was crossing the highway from the north to south side when a westbound sedan hit her.

The pedestrian, identified by authorities only as female, was taken to a hospital with critical injuries. The vehicle that fled was described by police as a sedan silver or white in color.

The Kansas City Police Department is investigating the crash. Anyone with information may contact the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.