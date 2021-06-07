Shooting wounds victim in lot across I-70 from Truman Sports Complex in Kansas City

A shooting Monday morning seriously wounded a victim across Interstate 70 from the Truman Sports Complex in Kansas City, according to police.

Officers responded before 9:10 a.m. to the 3800 block of Blue Ridge Cutoff, where they found a victim suffering from gunshot wounds, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and listed in critical condition. No suspect information was immediately available.

KSHB-TV reported that the shooting occurred in the parking lot of a Denny’s restaurant. The victim was a woman in her 20s, the television station reported. Police did not immediately confirm those details to The Star.

The shooting was at least the second in the metro within a few hours.

In Independence, officers responded to a reported shooting about 11:35 a.m. to the 500 block of North Peck Court, which is listed as an apartment complex.

There, officers found a male victim who was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to Independence police.

