‘An execution’: Kansas City faith group says video shows March 25 police shooting

A group of faith leaders in Kansas City held a news conference Tuesday announcing they have video of the fatal police shooting of Malcolm Johnson earlier this year.

Johnson was killed March 25 during a confrontation with Kansas City police officers at a gas station near East 63rd Street and Prospect Avenue, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

On Tuesday, a group of ministers gathered outside the gas station and said they had obtained video of the shooting and were releasing it to news media.

“What I saw was an execution,” said the Rev. Darren Edwards, a leader with Getting to the Heart of the Matter, a group of local faith leaders who have been cooperating with the Kansas City Police Department.

At the time of the shooting, the highway patrol said two Kansas City police officers had gone inside the gas station and tried to arrest Johnson when “a fight, a struggle ensured.”

The patrol said Johnson drew a handgun and shot one of the officers in the leg as two other officers arrived on the scene to assist with the arrest.

The wounded officer returned gunfire, fatally wounding Johnson, the spokesman said.

Johnson was pronounced dead at a hospital. The officer was treated for his injuries and released from the hospital several days later.

“We’re looking for accountability and justice,” Khadijah Hardaway, a spokeswoman for Johnson’s family, said Tuesday.

She said police initially described the incident as a “cut and dry shooting.”

Hardaway said that, according to the video she and the family viewed, that the initial police narrative is “not true.”

The highway patrol has been the lead investigative agency for police shootings in Kansas City since June 2020. Up until then, the Kansas City Police Department investigated its own officers, a practice that was criticized by some community leaders.

A clerk at the gas station who said he witnessed the shooting told The Star that the altercation was captured on video, but that it was confiscated by the highway patrol.

Previous shooting

The shooting Johnson was being arrested for occurred March 15 in the 9700 block of East 43rd Street, according to police.

There, responding officers were told Johnson allegedly had fired shots at the daughter of the person who dialed 911. Arriving officers found several spent shell casings in the driveway of a home. A bullet grazed the foot of a man at the home, according to a police report.

The caller told police that Johnson was her daughter’s ex-boyfriend and was shooting at her. Gunfire struck four vehicles at the home and Johnson drove away in a black Dodge Journey.

The man who was struck refused medical treatment at the scene.

In 2016, Johnson was mistakenly released from the Jackson County Detention Center while facing charges in a murder case. The next year, he pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action.

