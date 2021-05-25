10-year-old bicyclist hit by car, severely injured, Kansas City police say

Police say a 10-year-old boy was severely hurt after he was struck by a car Tuesday evening near a large apartment complex in Kansas City’s Country Valley-Hawthorn Square neighborhood.

A 10-year-old boy was severely hurt after he was struck by a car Tuesday evening near a large apartment complex in Kansas City’s Country Valley-Hawthorn Square neighborhood.

Police were called to the area of East 48th Terrace and Breckenridge Avenue around 5:15 p.m. after a woman driving a blue Honda collided with the boy as he was riding a bicycle that came in front of her car, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

The driver was northbound on Breckenridge when the boy came from the west side of the street and she was unable to stop, police said. The boy received injuries described by police as life-threatening.

The driver of the Honda and two children in her car were uninjured, police said.