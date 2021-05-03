Des Moines man charged in fatal shooting of 70-year-old victim in Prairie Village

Johnson County prosecutors have charged a Des Moines man in the fatal shooting of a 70-year-old homicide victim found Saturday in Prairie Village.

Michael Balance, 58, was charged with premeditated first-degree murder in the killing of John Hoffman, the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office said Monday.

Officers were dispatched to a life-threatening medical call about 6:10 p.m. Saturday at an apartment complex in the 3700 block of West 75th Street, according to the Prairie Village Police Department.

There, officers found Hoffman dead. He had been shot multiple times, police said.

Balance’s bond was set at $1 million, the district attorney’s office said.

Multiple metro area police agencies cooperated in the investigation.