Kansas City man who sexually assaulted children convicted of 13 crimes: prosecutors

A Jackson County jury on Friday convicted a Kansas City man of 13 charges, including child molestation, for sexually assaulting children ages 7 to 13, according to prosecutors.

Jesus Torres, 51, was also convicted of statutory sodomy and sexual misconduct involving a child, among other felony offenses, the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office said in a news release Sunday.

The victims told Independence police about the sexual assaults in October 2016, according to court records.

Four children ultimately disclosed that they were assaulted by Torres, police said. The children were between the ages of 7 and 13 when they made their disclosures, prosecutors said.

Torres is being held on no bond at the Jackson County Detention Center, where he will remain until he is sentenced by a county judge at a future hearing.