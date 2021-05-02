Prairie Village police say foul play may have led to death of man found Saturday

Prairie Village police are investigating after a man was found dead in an apartment Saturday.

Officers were called about 6:10 p.m. Saturday to an apartment complex in the 3700 block of West 75th Street where a man was found deceased, Capt. Brady Sullivan, with the Prairie Village Police Department, said in a news release.

Police believe, upon an initial investigation, that foul play led to the man’s death, Sullivan said.

An investigation is ongoing. No further information was available.

Anyone with information on the death is asked to contact the Prairie Village Police Department at 913-642-6868 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.