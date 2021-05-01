Missouri highway patrol investigates shooting involving Kansas City police

Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a shooting involving a Kansas City police officer, authorities said Saturday afternoon.

The “officer involved shooting” happened near Maple Boulevard and East Missouri Avenue, Capt. Dave Jackson, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department, said in an email at 6:26 p.m. Saturday.

Heavy police presence here along Maple Blvd. KCPD has blocked off the street at Independence. Police congregating mostly toward the center of the block. https://t.co/k539rOuHm0 pic.twitter.com/jhSc6O3KcN — Bill Lukitsch (@lukitsbill) May 1, 2021

A heavy police presence was visible along Maple Boulevard at about 7 p.m.

No further information was immediately given.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.