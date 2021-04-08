Crime
With the FBI listening, Kylr Yust allegedly told ex-girlfriend he killed 17 year old
After Kylr Yust and a former girlfriend tried to talk to the spirit of Kara Kopetsky by using a Ouija board, he said he had “f------ killed her,” according to a wiretapped conversation jurors heard Thursday.
That conversation — recorded by Yust’s ex-girlfriend, Katelyn Farris, at the request of the FBI — came on the fourth day of Yust’s trial in Cass County. He faces two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Kopetsky, 17, and Jessica Runions, 21.
“This really turns you on that I killed a girl, huh?” Yust asked Farris at another point in the hours-long audio.
Farris said it did not. Yust then asked Farris why she previously talked about it and wondered if she was trying to get him to confess.
The recording was captured in 2011 when Farris returned to Kansas City from North Carolina, where she had since moved. The FBI asked her to assist in the investigation, and agents gave her devices to record her conversations with Yust that day.
The audio also captured Yust and Farris trying to use a Ouija board to communicate with Kopetsky’s spirit. At one point, Yust appeared to claim he had heard Kopetsky’s voice. He promised to “come back and see” her.
On Wednesday, jurors were shown footage from a camera set up in a car Farris drove around town with Yust in the passenger’s seat. They also heard from another one of Yust’s former girlfriends, who testified that he previously choked her during a violent attack and said he had killed girlfriends in the past “out of sheer jealousy.”
Kopetsky was reported missing in 2007; Runions was last seen alive in 2016. Their disappearances remained mysteries in the Kansas City area until a mushroom hunter found their remains April 3, 2017, in a wooded area south of Belton.
Since Yust was charged, his defense team has raised questions about the the integrity of the investigation. His attorney, Sharon Turlington, said Yust is innocent. No physical evidence connected him to the murders, she said.
The trial is expected to last three weeks.
