Crime Trial begins for Kylr Yust, accused of killing Kara Kopetsky and Jessica Runions April 05, 2021 07:47 PM

Attorneys made opening statements in the trial of Kylr Yust, charged with the first-degree murders of Kara Kopetsky, 17, and Jessica Runions, 21. The trial began April 5, 2021, in Cass County.