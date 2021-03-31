Man charged with felony murder in fatal Christmas Day crash that killed couple in KCK

A man has been charged with two counts of first-degree felony murder related to a Kansas City, Kansas, police pursuit during which a couple was killed on Christmas Day.

Jesse Acosta faces charges of felony murder, eluding police, theft of a pickup truck and several traffic violations, according to the Wyandotte County District Attorney’s office. The charges were filed Wednesday.

On the afternoon of Dec. 25, 2020, officers with the Kansas City Kansas Police Department responded to the intersection of North 25th Street and Grandview Boulevard for a report of a stolen truck, according to an earlier news release. Officers tried to make contact with the truck’s occupants when the driver fled, striking a police car before driving away.

Police said the truck ran a stop sign at the intersection of North 17th Street and Orville Avenue, crashing into the car of 89-year-old Mario and 85-year-old Delia Madruga. They were both killed in the crash.

Mario and Delia Madruga of Kansas City, Kansas, were killed by the driver of a stolen truck fleeing police. Legacy.com

Police said the two occupants then fled the scene on foot. One suspect was taken into custody that day, police said.