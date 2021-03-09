Missing Cass County man identified as homicide victim in Lafayette County

A man reported missing last week in Cass County has been identified as the victim of a homicide in Lafayette County, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators from the sheriff’s offices in Cass, Lafayette and Ray counties are probing the death of Tyler M. Gooding, 25, of Pleasant Hill, as a homicide, officials said Tuesday. He had been reported missing Friday.

After a “lengthy pursuit” Monday in Ray County that involved several agencies, a person of interest in Gooding’s killing was taken into custody, according to Maj. Kevin Tieman, a spokesman for Cass County’s sheriff.

That person was arrested in the area of West 120th Street and Shoemaker Road, a rural area a few miles southeast of Excelsior Springs, according to the Ray County Sheriff’s Office.

The person is being held at the Lafayette County jail, Tieman said.