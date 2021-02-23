Police believe a suspect in the killing of a woman in Ames, Iowa, is in Kansas City

Police believe a suspect in the killing of a woman who was found dead over the weekend in Ames, Iowa, is in Kansas City.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Richard G. Fleck, 33, for first-degree murder in the homicide of 37-year-old Ranea Bell, of Ames, according to the police department there.

Bell was found dead shortly after 7 p.m. Saturday at an apartment at 407 South 5th Street in Ames. Local police and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation have identified Fleck as a suspect.

Police believe Fleck is in Kansas City, but he also has ties to communities in Texas and Mississippi, Ames police said. Officials asked anyone who has seen him to call 911 or their local police department.

The Kansas City Police Department was assisting in the investigation, Ames police said.