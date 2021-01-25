R&B artist Trey Songz arrested after altercation with police during Chiefs game

Trey Songz Invision/AP

R&B artist Trey Songz was arrested Sunday evening after getting into a fight with a police officer during the AFC Championship Game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills, his lawyer confirmed Monday.

Details of the arrest were not immediately available. Attorney John P. O’Connor confirmed that Songz had been arrested, but declined to comment further until he had a chance to talk with prosecutors.

Songz and a Kansas City police officer allegedly struggled with each other and Songz allegedly punched the officer in the head and then got him in a headlock, according to the online news site TMZ. The officer then pinned Songz to a seat.

In the video, posted by TMZ, a fan can be heard yelling for the cop to be arrested and that he was out of line. It’s not clear from the video, however, who escalated the altercation.

Kansas City Police Department information officers did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

TMZ reported that a witness said the altercation started when Songz asked some fans behind him to stop heckling him. An officer then approached Songz and the altercation ensued.

TMZ reported that Songz was arrested for allegedly trespassing, resisting arrest and assaulting a police officer.