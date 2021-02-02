Outside investigations of police shootings up for negotiation in KCPD union contract

On a summer day last year, with protests ongoing at the Country Club Plaza, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker arrived at a scene where a police officer had shot and killed a man.

At the protests, which had been going on for two weeks in Kansas City, demonstrators were chanting the names of Black men gunned down by police. Questions about how the police could effectively investigate themselves were burning.

And here at 23rd Street and Lister Avenue, on June 13, the Kansas City Police Department was taking control of the shooting scene again even though they were not supposed to anymore, according to a recent change made by police leaders. Days earlier, the Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners had announced that outside law enforcement would investigate all fatal police shootings.

Baker remembered that and she pulled Police Chief Rick Smith to the side.

“No, no, no, you can’t investigate this,” Baker recalled telling Smith. “This is the way that it’s got to be.”

Baker and Smith called in the Missouri State Highway Patrol to take over the investigation.

On July 2, Smith signed a special order saying all police shootings that caused death or serious injury of anyone would be investigated by an outside agency, which would usually be the highway patrol. In the months since then, Kansas City police have shot six people and the patrol has investigated each case.

But the special order is set to expire this July and has not been codified in police department policy, which would require action by the police board. And the outside investigations are not part of the contract with the police union, which filed a grievance last summer opposing the use of outside investigators without the union’s input.

Now, the union says it is not necessarily opposed to outside investigations, according to a written statement to The Star.

That could factor into negotiations as the union is in talks with the police board on a new labor contract. The negotiations are not open to the public, but some community activists have said the outside investigations should be part of the new agreement.

National experts in police oversight and accountability say using outside agencies to investigate police shootings is an important step, but Kansas City should go even further and look to independent civilian oversight.

“This is a matter of checks and balances, transparency and public trust,” said Lora McDonald, executive director of Metro Organization for Racial and Economic Equity or MORE2. “Law enforcement cannot be effective without public trust.”

Community activists have also called for the new union agreement to do away with a rule allowing officers who have shot someone 48 hours before they give a statement or are interviewed by investigators.

The agreement between the Kansas City Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 99 and the police board expired Jan. 31 and the terms remain in force until a new contract is signed.

Mayor Quinton Lucas, a member of the state-appointed police board, has championed using the highway patrol to investigate police shootings.

“I think if the community is clamoring for openness, transparency, then we should try our level best to get it,” he said. “One clear way to address it is by being more open with what’s going on.

“Nobody’s trying to undermine anyone. Nobody’s trying to abolish it,” Lucas said. “What I think everybody wants to see, though, is an understanding of how things happen the way they are, how we make sure we’re all accountable.”

An attorney representing the police board did not comment on the specific topics of negotiation.

“Labor relations discussions continue to progress in a very positive, constructive manner,” said William C. Martucci, an attorney with the Shook, Hardy & Bacon law firm.

“There is a consistent effort to remain open to working through matters of mutual interest and of concern to the community. There is an openness to considering various perspectives.”

In a recent phone interview, Baker described how, after finding Kansas City police establishing control over the scene of the June 13 police shooting, both she and Smith placed calls to the highway patrol.

The patrol’s investigators concluded that the shooting had unfolded after a Kansas City police officer spotted William Slyter, 22, in a car that had been taken at gunpoint in a carjacking at 23rd Street and Topping Avenue.

Slyter, who was white, refused to pull over for police and crashed the car 11 blocks away, at 23rd and Lister Avenue. Slyter allegedly took off running, racing down the street and darting between two homes.

The officer followed him on foot and, according to the patrol, opened fire when he saw Slyter point a handgun toward him.

Slyter died at the scene.

A crowd of onlookers soon gathered. In the context of ongoing protests, sparked by the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, emotions ran high, Baker remembered.

“You could feel the hotness around the neighborhood, not in temperature but in tempers,” she said.

Baker said she urged Sgt. Andrew Bell, from the highway patrol, to talk to onlookers and assuage their concerns about the shooting.

A little more than a week later, the police union filed a two-page grievance protesting the highway patrol’s role in investigating the shooting as a violation of their labor agreement.

“Our complaint is that the Board of Police Commissioners and the Department never spoke with FOP or sought its input before making their unilateral change,” the union said in an email statement to The Star. “Our members should have had a voice in the process and they were denied that opportunity, which was the principal reason for filing the grievance.”

Police shooting investigations

Using an outside agency to investigate fatal police shootings promotes at least the appearance of public accountability, said Samuel Walker, a criminology professor at the University of Nebraska Omaha who studies policing.

“We have a long history of police misconduct, covering up their own mistakes, a long history of secrecy and just a lack of accountability,” he said.

In past years in Kansas City, a squad of homicide detectives would be tasked with investigating every police shooting.

Since 2016, Kansas City police have shot and killed 46 people.

Only one of them has yielded criminal charges against an officer. Det. Eric J. DeValkenaere was charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter in the Dec. 3, 2019, killing of Cameron Lamb.

That shooting was investigated by the Kansas City Police Department, but Smith refused to give Jackson County prosecutors a probable cause statement, blocking them from filing charges. Ultimately, Baker went to a grand jury to indict DeValkenaere.

Baker has repeatedly pushed for an outside agency to investigate police shootings.

“You don’t get it both ways. I would not be quiet about that,” Baker said. “It is the reason I started asking for this because it’s just a painfully obvious thing. It should not be any way controversial in the times that we’re in. You (police) just cannot investigate yourself.”

In January, her office hired Tony Sanders, a retired Kansas City police sergeant, former police spokesman and an experienced investigator, to look at police use-of-force cases and wrongful conviction claims.

In addition to criminal proceedings, the police department examines its own shootings and major use of force incidents through the Notable Event Review Panel, a team of high-ranking police officials. The process is designed to identify potential training or policy changes.

But over a three-year period reviewed by The Star, no shootings or major incidents led to policy changes. Seven led to training recommendations.

Independent civilian oversight

Having an outside law enforcement agency investigate fatal police shootings can help create accountability, experts say, but more should be done.

Cities should create independent civilian oversight agencies that would review police shootings and ensure the investigations are transparent and unbiased, said Richard Rosenthal, a former public corruption prosecutor who has led civilian oversight agencies in the United States and Canada.

Denver, Chicago and Portland have civilian agencies that conduct independent investigations of police shootings.

Kansas City should consider adopting a similar model, where an independent monitor would provide public information about police conduct, Rosenthal said.

“The most important thing for public confidence is some kind of system that has transparency, and where you’ve got people who are competent and independent, who are able to report back to the public on how well the job has been done,” he said.

Since 2015, MORE2 and other civil rights groups have called for an independent board to review and investigate police shootings and allegations of officer misconduct in Kansas City.

“We think it could begin to build much needed transparency and trust between the police and the community,” said McDonald, the executive director.

Giving such an independent board authority over police would require a change in state law, which currently puts that authority in the hands of the police board. That board is appointed by the governor.

Last summer, Lucas proposed several other police reforms.

Those included policies requiring officers to step in if they see another officer using “excessive or potentially deadly force,” moving the Office of Community Complaints out of the police department, and protecting whistle-blowers who make complaints against other officers.

The police board should act on those reforms, Lucas said.

“Our jobs aren’t to represent the Kansas City Police Department, it is to represent the people of Kansas City, and making it safer, and making it the best department it possibly can be for all,” Lucas said.

Whenever new policies are considered, the public should have the opportunity to review and have input on them, said Walker, the University of Nebraska-Omaha criminologist.

“That’s a major leap because the traditional view from police is, we know this and you don’t, go away,” he said. “And that’s a really offensive way to deal with it.”

In the months since the June shooting of William Slyter, the highway patrol has said it completed its investigation.

The case is now being reviewed by the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office.