Police locate missing Grandview man, 61, last seen Thursday morning

Update: Police at about 3:20 Thursday said they found James, who is now safe.

Grandview police are asking for the public’s help finding a 61-year-old man who went missing Thursday.

Randy L. James was last seen about 7 a.m. at 6108 East 152nd Street in Grandview, according to a news release from the Grandview Police Department. Police sent out a missing person advisory Thursday afternoon after they said James left his apartment on foot in the morning, but didn’t return.

James is 5-feet-5-inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds, police said. He has black hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, a black leather jacket, a dark blue shirt, dark gray sweatpants and black leather shoes.

The man has dementia, diabetes and also suffers from seizures, police said. He has not taken his medication today.

Anyone who knows about James or his whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately or to contact Grandview police at 816-316-4980.