Pickup tears ruts into grass at Kansas City park; vandalism costs thousands in damage

A driver of a pickup tore ruts into the grass at the Indian Mound Park in Kansas City’s historic northeast area, causing thousands of dollars in damage, the Kansas City Parks and Recreation Department said in a release.

Video of the vandalism which was posted to the KC Parks video channel shows the pickup fishtailing and tearing up the grass as the truck’s driver revs the engine.

This type of vandalism as well as graffiti, illegal dumping and littering is an ongoing problem at Kansas City parks.

“Our open spaces are invaluable, especially during this pandemic,” KC Parks director Terry Rynard said. “This senseless crime impacts the entire community.”

The most recent incident at the Indian Mound Park, which is located at Gladstone and Belmont boulevards, is not the first in the area. A few weeks ago, another vehicle knocked over a picnic table and destroyed a barbecue grill. The parks department is asking for help in stopping the vandalism.

Anyone with information about the vandalism to Indian Mound Park is asked to send tips to parks@kcmo.org. The parks department has filed a police report — No. 20-083673 — with Kansas City police over the incident.

During the pandemic, the parks department has seen an increase in activity at city parks, which has also brought greater volumes of litter. The parks department is asking people to clean up after themselves and help pick up trash when they can. Go to the parks department’s “Make a Difference While You Distance” on the department’s website kcparks.org.