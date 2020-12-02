Mayor in Johnson County arrested, charged with felony perjury

Shawnee Mayor Michelle Distler was arrested and charged with perjury, according to Johnson County District Court documents.

Distler, 47, faces a felony perjury charge. She was released on a $2,500 bond from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday.

According to the criminal complaint, the Johnson County District Attorney’s office alleges that on March 7, Distler did “unlawfully, feloniously, intentionally, and falsely subscribe as true and correct under penalty of perjury any material matter in any declaration, verification, certificate or statement.”

Her first court appearance is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Jan. 5.

Distler, who has served as mayor of Shawnee since 2015, did not immediately return a request for comment. She was reelected to serve a second term as mayor in November 2019, and previously sat on the City Council.

City spokeswoman Julie Breithaupt said in a statement that “The city was notified that the Johnson County District Attorney filed a charge against Mayor Michelle Distler on December 2, 2020. We want to reassure our community that city services and programs will not be impacted.”