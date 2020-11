Crime KCK man exonerated after 12 years in prison says family kept him going November 11, 2020 06:36 PM

Olin “Pete” Coones, was freed Nov. 5, 2020, after 12 years in prison. The Kansas City, Kansas man was exonerated in the 2008 double shooting of Kathleen and Carl Schroll that was actually a murder-suicide. Coones believes the prosecutor lied.