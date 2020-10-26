Woman shot multiple times during overnight gathering at Overland Park hotel

A woman was shot multiple times overnight at an Overland Park hotel, police said.

Gunshots were reported at about 3:45 a.m. Monday at the Motel 6 at 6800 block of West 108th Street, said Officer John Lacy, a spokesman with the Overland Park Police Department.

When officers arrived at the scene, they noticed blood in the parking lot, Lacy said. Then they followed a trail of blood to an empty hotel room, also covered in blood.

Around the same time, police received a call saying a shooting victim had been taken to an area hospital to be treated.

KC Blotter: Crime, courts, more Sign up for our newsletter for the latest crime and courts headlines. In your inbox Monday-Saturday mornings. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The victim, a 32-year-old woman, was in stable condition as of 7:30 a.m., Lacy said.

Police believe the woman was shot after an argument broke out at a gathering in the hotel room, Lacy said.

Police are searching for a suspect vehicle that left westbound on 108th Street. Lacy described it as a dark-colored vehicle that appeared to be either a Cadillac Escalade or Chevy Avalanche.