Crime
Kansas issues Amber Alert for missing girls after 2 children found dead in Leavenworth
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation issued an Amber Alert for two girls under the age of 10 who went missing from a Leavenworth, Kansas, home where two boys were found dead.
Just after 1 p.m., the alert said, the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s office was called to the 4900 block of Hillside Road where they discovered two dead boys.
Two girls, 7-year-old Nora Jackson and 3-year-old Aven Jackson, were missing from the home. Police say they believe the girl’s father, Donny Jackson, abducted them.
Jackson, police said, drives a 2008 Black Honda Civic with a license plate number 266MXB. Both girls are slender with blond, shoulder length hair.
If you have seen a missing child, suspect, or suspect’s vehicle or have other information on a missing child, police ask you to call 911 or 1-800-KS-CRIME.
