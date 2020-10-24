Kansas issues Amber Alert for missing girls after 2 children found dead in Leavenworth

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation issued an Amber Alert for two girls under the age of 10 who went missing from a Leavenworth, Kansas, home where two boys were found dead.

Just after 1 p.m., the alert said, the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s office was called to the 4900 block of Hillside Road where they discovered two dead boys.

Nora and Aven Jackson were reported missing from Leavenworth Saturday. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation

Two girls, 7-year-old Nora Jackson and 3-year-old Aven Jackson, were missing from the home. Police say they believe the girl’s father, Donny Jackson, abducted them.

Jackson, police said, drives a 2008 Black Honda Civic with a license plate number 266MXB. Both girls are slender with blond, shoulder length hair.

Police are searching for Donny Jackson after his daughters went missing from a Leavenworth home. Kansas Bureau of Investigation

If you have seen a missing child, suspect, or suspect’s vehicle or have other information on a missing child, police ask you to call 911 or 1-800-KS-CRIME.