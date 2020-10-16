Lisa Montgomery, a convicted killer from Kansas, is scheduled to be executed in December

Lisa Montgomery

Convicted killer Lisa Montgomery, who fatally strangled a pregnant woman and then sliced open her body, and kidnapped her unborn baby, is scheduled to be executed by lethal injection on Dec. 8, according to federal authorities.

On Friday, Attorney General William P. Barr said Montgomery was one of two inmates scheduled to be executed. Barr said he directed the head of the Federal Bureau of Prisons to carry out the death penalty to take place at the U.S. Penitentiary in Terre Haute, Indiana.

In October 2007, a federal jury found Montgomery guilty of one count of kidnapping resulting in death. Federal prosecutors said in December 2004, Montgomery killed Bobbie Jo Stinnett of Skidmore, Mo., as part of a premeditated murder-kidnap scheme.

According to prosecutors, Montgomery drove from her home in Melvern, Kan., to Stinnett’s home, purportedly to purchase a puppy. However, once inside the residence, Montgomery attacked and strangled Stinnett, who was eight months pregnant, until the victim lost consciousness.

Using a kitchen knife, Montgomery cut into Stinnet’s abdomen, causing her to regain consciousness. The two women fought and Montgomery then strangled Stinnett to death.

KC Blotter: Crime, courts, more Sign up for our newsletter for the latest crime and courts headlines. In your inbox Monday-Saturday mornings. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Montgomery then cut the fetus from her womb and tried to pass the baby off as her own. The child was later safely recovered.

Montgomery later confessed to killing Stinnett and abducting her unborn child. A federal jury in Kansas City unanimously recommended a death sentence.

The conviction and sentencing were later upheld on appeal.