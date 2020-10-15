Missing 80-year-old man last seen driving Jeep Wednesday evening in Kansas City

Police are searching for an 80-year-old man reported missing Wednesday evening in Kansas City.

Donald H. Marier was last seen driving an orange Jeep Wrangler Rubicon around 11:40 p.m. Wednesday near East 115th Street and North Oak Street in Kansas City, officer Doaa El-Ashkar, a spokeswoman with the Kansas City Police Department, said in an email Thursday morning.

Marier, a white man, is 5-feet-9-inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds, El-Ashkar said. He has gray hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, jeans, black suspenders and a baseball cap.

“He takes multiple medications, and it’s possible that he may not know where he is at right now,” El-Ashkar said.

Police ask anyone who finds Marier to contact the department at 816-234-5136.