Missing 80-year-old man last seen driving Jeep Wednesday evening in Kansas City
Police are searching for an 80-year-old man reported missing Wednesday evening in Kansas City.
Donald H. Marier was last seen driving an orange Jeep Wrangler Rubicon around 11:40 p.m. Wednesday near East 115th Street and North Oak Street in Kansas City, officer Doaa El-Ashkar, a spokeswoman with the Kansas City Police Department, said in an email Thursday morning.
Marier, a white man, is 5-feet-9-inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds, El-Ashkar said. He has gray hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, jeans, black suspenders and a baseball cap.
“He takes multiple medications, and it’s possible that he may not know where he is at right now,” El-Ashkar said.
Police ask anyone who finds Marier to contact the department at 816-234-5136.
