Kansas City Star Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Crime

Kansas City man sentenced to 17 years in prison after firing gun towards I-70

A Kansas City man who fired shots towards Interstate 70 has been sentenced to 17 years for illegally possessing a gun.

Adrian Milligan, 44, was sentenced Friday to 17 years in federal prison without parole, according to the Office of the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Missouri.

He pleaded guilty in September 2019 to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

On April 13, 2018, Kansas City police were dispatched to Arrowhead Inn, a hotel in the 6000 block of East 31st Street, after a 911 caller reported two men and a woman shooting a gun towards I-70.

Prosecutors said Milligan had a 9mm semi-automatic pistol, which had been reported stolen, in his pocket along with three rounds of ammunition.

KC Blotter: Crime, courts, more

Sign up for our newsletter for the latest crime and courts headlines. In your inbox Monday-Saturday mornings.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Because Milligan had prior felony convictions, it was illegal for him to possess a firearm or ammunition. prosecutors said.

Related stories from Kansas City Star
Profile Image of Katie Moore
Katie Moore
Katie Moore covers crime and justice issues for The Star. She is a University of Kansas graduate and was previously a reporter in her hometown of Topeka, Kansas.
  Comments  
Local news has never been more important
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited digital access to the news that matters to your community.

#readlocal
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service