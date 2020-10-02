Kansas City man sentenced to 17 years in prison after firing gun towards I-70

A Kansas City man who fired shots towards Interstate 70 has been sentenced to 17 years for illegally possessing a gun.

Adrian Milligan, 44, was sentenced Friday to 17 years in federal prison without parole, according to the Office of the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Missouri.

He pleaded guilty in September 2019 to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

On April 13, 2018, Kansas City police were dispatched to Arrowhead Inn, a hotel in the 6000 block of East 31st Street, after a 911 caller reported two men and a woman shooting a gun towards I-70.

Prosecutors said Milligan had a 9mm semi-automatic pistol, which had been reported stolen, in his pocket along with three rounds of ammunition.

Because Milligan had prior felony convictions, it was illegal for him to possess a firearm or ammunition. prosecutors said.