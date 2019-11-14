KC man sentenced to 20 years in prison for 2010 robbery that left one person dead

A Kansas City man has been ordered to serve 20 years in prison after he was found guilty of a 2010 robbery that left one man shot to death, according to a news release from the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office.

The sentencing comes after Danzel A. Reese, 27, was convicted of involuntary manslaughter and first-degree robbery during an August trial.

Reese had been accused of shooting and killing Lance W. Rutter during a robbery on Aug. 7, 2010, in the 3800 block of Baltimore Avenue. Court records state Rutter argued with the suspect, who was demanding money, but Rutter was shot in the process.

At the scene, police found a laser sight from a handgun just north of the front porch where the victim was killed. DNA swabs of the laser sight matched Reese, according to court records. At least one witness identified Reese as the shooter.

Reese, who was 18 at the time of the shooting, initially faced a charge of second-degree murder.

Jackson County jurors later found Reese guilty of involuntary manslaughter and first-degree robbery.

On Thursday, a judge sentenced Reese to seven years in prison on the manslaughter conviction and 20 years on the robbery conviction, the prosecutor’s office said. Those sentences are set to run concurrently.

