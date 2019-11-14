Crime

Olathe police announce 6 arrests in ‘illicit’ massage parlor investigation

The Olathe Police Department said six people were arrested in Johnson County Thursday as a result of a “long-term investigation into illicit massage parlor businesses,” it said in a news release.

The police department said it partnered with local and federal agencies to serve “numerous” search warrants at multiple commercial and residential locations throughout the county.

No further details have been released about the investigation, the six people who were arrested or where they were arrested Thursday.

Police said any further information would be provided by the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office.

Profile Image of Kaitlyn Schwers
Kaitlyn Schwers
Kaitlyn Schwers covers breaking news and crime at night for The Kansas City Star. Originally from Willard, Mo., she spent nearly three years reporting in Arkansas and Illinois before returning to Missouri and joining The Star in 2017.
