Olathe police announce 6 arrests in ‘illicit’ massage parlor investigation

The Olathe Police Department said six people were arrested in Johnson County Thursday as a result of a “long-term investigation into illicit massage parlor businesses,” it said in a news release.

The police department said it partnered with local and federal agencies to serve “numerous” search warrants at multiple commercial and residential locations throughout the county.

No further details have been released about the investigation, the six people who were arrested or where they were arrested Thursday.

Police said any further information would be provided by the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office.

