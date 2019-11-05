Crime
Missouri authorities shoot and kill 1 after disturbance call in Pettis County
Authorities in west-central Missouri were investigating an officer-involved shooting that left one person dead Tuesday night, according to a news release from the highway patrol.
The shooting happened after 6:30 p.m. in rural Pettis County, and involved deputies from the Pettis County Sheriff’s Office and a trooper from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
In a statement, the highway patrol said it was assisting the sheriff’s office with call for a disturbance at a home near La Monte at the time of the incident.
As a trooper and deputies approached the residence, a person allegedly exited the home with a firearm, the highway patrol stated.
The individual reportedly ignored orders to drop the weapon, and the highway patrol said authorities fired shots.
“The officers, fearing for their safety, fired their weapons, striking the suspect,” the highway patrol said in its statement. “The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.”
The identity of the deceased has not been released.
The investigation, led by the highway patrol’s drug and crime control division and the sheriff’s office, was ongoing late Tuesday night.
