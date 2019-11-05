KC police seek suspect who allegedly jumped on a police car in front of dash cam

The Kansas City Police Department says a dashboard camera captured video over the weekend of an individual in Westport “jumping up and down” on top of one of its police cars, allegedly causing extensive damage.

Police released an image taken from the video and distributed it through social media on Tuesday in hopes of identifying the suspect.

“During a disturbance in Westport early Sunday, this guy climbed up on one of our unoccupied police cars and jumped up and down on it, causing more than $620 in damage,” police said in a Twitter post. “Camera was still running though, bro.”

According to Capt. Tim Hernandez, a police spokesman, the incident happened near Joe’s Pizza, located at 4058 Pennsylvania Ave.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department’s central property crimes detectives at 816-234-5515.

