Kansas lawyer says her family members were among 9 killed in cartel attack in Mexico

The law office of Denise LeBaron-Ramos is located at 1505 Minnesota Avenue in Kansas City, Kansas. This Google Maps Street View image shows the area in April 2019. Google Maps

A Kansas City, Kansas, immigration attorney said some of her family members were among nine people killed Monday in Mexico, in an apparent ambush by drug cartel members.

Denise LeBaron-Ramos released a written statement Tuesday saying her family members were among the three women, four small children and two infants who were killed.

LeBaron-Ramos said she planned to make a brief statement and answer questions at 3 p.m. at her law office at 1505 Minnesota Avenue.

According to news accounts, the killings took place Monday in a remote, mountainous area in northern Mexico where the Sinaloa cartel has been engaged in a turf war. The victims had set out to see relatives in Mexico; one woman was headed to the airport in Phoenix to meet her husband.

Drug cartel gunmen ambushed three SUVs along a dirt road, slaughtering at least six children and three women — all of them U.S. citizens living in northern Mexico — in a grisly attack that left one vehicle a burned-out, bullet-riddled hulk, authorities said Tuesday.

The dead included 8-month-old twins. Eight children were found alive after escaping from the vehicles and hiding in the brush, but at least five had bullet wounds or other injuries and were taken to Phoenix for treatment.

The attackers apparently killed one woman, Christina Langford Johnson, after she jumped out of her vehicle and waved her hands to show she wasn’t a threat, according to an account published by family members and corroborated by prosecutors and a relative in a telephone interview.

Around the ambush scene, which stretched for miles, investigators found over 200 shell casings, mostly from assault rifles.

Mexican Security Secretary Alfonso Durazo said the gunmen may have mistaken the group’s large SUVs for those of rival gangs.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The Associate Press contributed to this report.