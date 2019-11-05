One Missouri college student killed, one arrested in shooting at campus housing

A University of Central Missouri student is dead and another has been arrested after a shooting Monday afternoon in a student housing apartment.

Campus police responded to a report of a gunfire at Greenwood Park Apartments about 3:30 p.m. Greenwood is made up of townhouse-style units, located on university property south of the main campus in Warrensburg.

Student Stephon Abron, of St. Charles, Missouri, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said there was no ongoing threat to the campus community.

Jeremy Manley, also a UCM student, was charged with involuntary manslaughter. The ages and area of study for the two students were not available Tuesday morning.

UCM Department of Public Safety officials, along with the Johnson County, Missouri, Sheriff’s Office and Warrensburg Police, are investigating the incident as an accidental shooting.

University officials said more information about what led to the shooting also was not available.

However, Jeff Murphy, a university spokesman, said the incident occurred in Abron’s apartment. The two were not roommates and Manley did not live at Greenwood Park.

A Facebook page for Abron says that he had previously been a lifeguard in St. Charles, was studying to be a pilot and was set to graduate in 2021.

Murphy said that while Manley had been arrested, he was no longer in police custody. Murphy declined to say whether Manley is still enrolled at the university, citing student privacy laws.

It is prohibited for a student to have a gun on campus. But university policy does not stipulate what penalties a student might face if they are found in possession of a gun on the campus or in campus housing.

“The UCM community is saddened by this tragedy,” university officials said in a statement released on Tuesday. “The university will offer assistance through the counseling center to students who may need support. The Employee Assistance Program is available to assist employers.”

Murphy said if the university plans any type of memorial for the student who was killed it would be announced at a later date.