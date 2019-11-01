Kansas City man charged for allegedly sexually assaulting a child while high on PCP

A Kansas City man was charged Wednesday in Jackson County Circuit Court for sexually assaulting a 7-year-old child while he was high on PCP.

Leonard Mims, 41, faces one charge of statutory sodomy or attempted statutory sodomy of a person less than 14 years old.

The charges stemmed from an incident that occurred on Oct. 17 according to court documents.

The child’s mother allegedly walked onto her patio around 10 p.m. that evening to see Mims with his pants down and her 7-year-old daughter standing in front of him.

Mims claimed the two had been “looking at the moon and stars.” The woman’s daughter told her that Mims had forced her to perform a sex act. DNA evidence later corroborated the child’s story, according to court records.

The woman called police but Mims ran out the back door when they arrived, according to court documents.

Mims had allegedly posted a Facebook live video earlier that day that showed him smoking PCP.

When police found Mims at another home he started a fight with officers while they tried to arrest him, according to court documents.

Mims denied the sexual assault and told police he did not know why he was being arrested, according to prosecutors.

