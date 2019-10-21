Crime
K-State campus police arrest man on suspicion of rape, kidnapping Sunday
Kansas State University police arrested a Fort Riley man suspected of rape Sunday, according to the university.
Jason Seifert, 23, was arrested on the campus on suspicion of rape, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated battery.
Officers of the Kansas State University Police Department were called about 2:55 a.m. to the Denison corridor on the west side of campus, where they found the victim, according to a statement Monday from the the university. The officers took the victim to a hospital.
While police were still in the area, Seifert returned to the scene and was arrested.
Neither Seifert nor the victim had any connection to the university, officials said.
Seifert was in custody Monday at the Riley County jail with bond set at $100,000.
The investigation continued, university officials said. No other details were immediately available.
