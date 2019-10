SHARE COPY LINK

Kansas City police were investigating Wednesday night after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on U.S. 71.

The incident was reported just before 9:15 p.m. on the highway near Gregory Boulevard.

The northbound lanes of the highway were temporarily closed due to the crash, according to Kansas City Scout.

Police said the victim was in critical but stable condition.

The investigation was ongoing.

