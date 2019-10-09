Shooting threats reported at two Kansas City, Kansas, public schools

SHARE COPY LINK

Kansas City, Kansas, police were investigating shooting threats at J.C. Harmon High School and Argentine Middle School Wednesday morning.

An unknown person allegedly posted to Snapchat about 11 p.m. Tuesday night saying there would be a shooting at J.C. Harmon, according to a Twitter post from the police department.

According to Kansas City, Kansas, Public Schools officials, Argentine Middle School, which is around the corner, is “going through a similar situation.”

Spokesperson Sharita Hutton said the threat at the middle school came in a few hours after the high school.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Police said they are working with the school district’s police department and the investigation is ongoing.

“The department takes any threat made serious,” department spokesman Jonathan Westbrook said in an email to The Star.

Hutton said the district was alerted early Wednesday morning to the threats, reported them to police, and is taking them seriously.

“The students’ safety is our main concern and that is why we have various security measures in place — including additional security at the building,” Hutton said in a statement to The Star.

A letter sent to parents at Argentine Middle School Wednesday morning said that any person who is found to making a threat will face “serious consequences in accordance with the Student Code of Conduct.”

KC Blotter newsletter: Crime, courts, more Stay up-to-date on crime, courts and other stories from around the Kansas City region. Delivered to your inbox every morning, Monday-Saturday. SIGN UP