Police leave KCK house after search for shooting suspect turns up negative results

Tactical police officers surrounded a Kansas City, Kansas, duplex Tuesday afternoon in the search for a second suspect in Sunday’s mass shooting but soon cleared the scene after their search turned up negative results.

Police were looking for Hugo Villanueva-Morales, 29, at a home in the 200 block of North 14th Street, which was just over a half mile away from Tequila KC, the bar at 1013 Central Avenue where two men shot nine people, killing four and injuring five, according to police.

The duplex police searched Tuesday is also near the home that court documents listed as his residence.

After about an hour, police said they had cleared the residence and determined that the suspect wasn’t there.

Officer Johnathon Westbrook, a Kansas City, Kansas, police spokesman, earlier said police had not confirmed that Villanueva-Morales was at the duplex.

Police then continued their search at a second home near Central Avenue and North Valley Street.

Villanueva-Morales and Javier A. Alatorre, 23, of Kansas City, have each been charged in Wyandotte County District Court with four counts of first-degree murder in connection to the bar shooting.

The victims were identified as Everardo Meza, 29, Alfredo Calderon Jr, 29, Francisco Garcia Anaya, 34, and Martin Rodriguez-Gonzalez, 58.

Alatorre was arrested Sunday afternoon in Kansas City. He appeared in Jackson County Circuit Court Tuesday morning where he waived his right to fight being returned to Kansas to face the charges. A judge then ordered his extradition.

Villanueva-Morales remained at large as of Tuesday afternoon. Police warned he “should be considered armed and dangerous.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

