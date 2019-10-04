Independence man sentenced to more than nine years for distributing child porn

SHARE COPY LINK

An Independence man was sentenced to more than nine years in federal prison for distributing pornography showing children as young as 8 being sexually abused.

Bradley Edward Vader was sentenced to nine years and seven months without parole and ordered to pay a $25,000 fine, according to prosecutors in the Western District of Missouri.

The 66-year-old, who pleaded guilty May 1, admitted he accessed Russian websites and peer-to-peer-programs to acquire child pornography. He copied video files to about 61 DVDs, court documents said.

The DVDs included videos of children as young as 8. The file lengths ranged from 53 minutes to more than four hours.

Law enforcement officers located the DVDs, a computer, hard drive and jump drives containing child pornography when they searched Vader’s home.

