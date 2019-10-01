Ex-Johnson County day-care owner charged with battery after baby suffers brain bleed

SHARE COPY LINK

A former Johnson County day-care owner has been charged with aggravated battery after a 6-month-old boy in her care suffered injuries that left him vomiting, according to court records and the child’s parents.

Katherine Konon, 53, of Shawnee was arrested last week on the felony charge for allegedly causing bodily harm June 20, according to court documents. The boy suffered injuries from abuse at the hands of Konon, his father alleged.

Konon’s attorney, Thomas Bath, said Konon denies the allegations and plans to plead not guilty. She has been in the day-care business for at least a decade and has “scores of parents” who will attest to her abilities, he said.

“That baby was not injured in her care,” Bath said. “We look forward to taking this to trial.”

The child’s father, Brett Braun, however, said when his wife, Sarah Braun, picked up their son Glen that day, Konon was holding him and said he had been vomiting. The boy’s clothing was soaked in vomit, and he had red marks on his head, his father said. It was only his fourth day at Konon’s home.

Sarah Braun called her husband to say something was going on with their son, and when he saw him, the boy threw up again. The parents were up all night with him.

Glen Braun’s parents say he had red marks on his head when they picked him up from day care. Submitted photo

Doctors told the parents that Glen suffered a brain bleed, Brett Braun said. He said medical staff told them the boy was struck multiple times in the head. After the parents were told Konon was charged Sept. 25, Brett Braun thought: “It’s about time.”

“I just was extremely happy that finally my son had a little bit of justice,” he said.

Before placing Glen in Konon’s care, the Brauns interviewed her and checked the state’s website.

Konon’s child care license is listed as suspended on the Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s website. Bath, her attorney, said she left the day-care business in June after she was accused of injuring Glen.

Konon has posted a $10,000 bond. She is set to appear in court Friday.