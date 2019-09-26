KC man knocked woman unconscious, left her with ‘several brain bleeds,’ prosecutors say

Kansas City crime statistics: 2018 Each year, the Kansas City Police Department publishes a report that includes the year's crime statistics. Here are some key figures from the 2018 report. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Each year, the Kansas City Police Department publishes a report that includes the year's crime statistics. Here are some key figures from the 2018 report.

A 63-year-old Kansas City man accused of beating a woman and rendering her unconscious has been charged with one count of first-degree assault, the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office said in a news release.

The charge was filed against Steven Allen on Thursday after the woman was found injured in his apartment earlier this week.

According to charging documents, Kansas City police officers were called to the apartment in the 5400 block of Blue Ridge Cutoff for a reported disturbance around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Witnesses told police they heard yelling coming from the apartment, followed by what appeared to be the sound of a person being punched.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

One of the witnesses told police a manager knocked on the door and Allen answered. Witnesses reported seeing a woman lying on the floor behind Allen.

By the time officers arrived, the woman was found lying unresponsive in the hallway outside the apartment. She was taken to a hospital with bruises to her head, elbows, back and knees. Court records state she was intubated at the hospital and diagnosed with “several brain bleeds.” Prosecutors say the injuries left her in a coma.

Allen was taken into custody and questioned by police. In an interview, Allen stated that he and the woman were drinking together and began arguing over items missing from his apartment and people being invited over in his absence. He told police the fight never became physical.

At one point, Allen told police that the woman passed out from being intoxicated and rolled onto the floor and then later crawled out of the apartment and passed out again after security came to the door to investigate a noise complaint, court records said. Allen stated he did not know how she became injured.

Allen was booked into the county jail, where he remained Thursday night.

Prosecutors have requested bond to be set at $100,000 cash.

KC Blotter newsletter: Crime, courts, more Stay up-to-date on crime, courts and other stories from around the Kansas City region. Delivered to your inbox every morning, Monday-Saturday. SIGN UP